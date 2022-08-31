Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Millhouse, a pub, bar or nightclub at 172 Mill Lane, Sutton Leach was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.
And Pizza Lodge, a takeaway at 6 Queen Street, Newton Le Willows was given a score of three on July 26.