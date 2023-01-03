Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bazza's Breakfast Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at West Park Rugby Football Club, Prescot Road, St Helens was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 25.
And All-American Diner, a takeaway at 17a Jackson Street, St Helens was given a score of five on December 15.