Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
5 hours ago
Grange Park Golf Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Prescot Road, St Helens was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 16.
And Happy Family, a takeaway at Chees Happy Family Chinese Takeaway, 28 Concourse Way, St Helens was also given a score of three on December 16.