Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cassandra's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cassandras Cafe And Deli, 15 St Marys Arcade, St Helens was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 13.
And D&J chinese, a takeaway at 119 Newton Road, St Helens was also given a score of four on September 13.