Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Alicia's Plaice, at 22-24 Barrow Street, St Helens was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 12.
And Cassandra's, at Cassandras Cafe And Deli, 15 St Marys Arcade, St Helens was also given a score of three on May 12.
It means that of St Helens's 218 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 138 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.