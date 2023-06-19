Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Alicia's Plaice, at 22-24 Barrow Street, St Helens was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Cassandra's, at Cassandras Cafe And Deli, 15 St Marys Arcade, St Helens was also given a score of three on May 12.