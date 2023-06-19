Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens restaurants

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
Alicia's Plaice, at 22-24 Barrow Street, St Helens was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 12.

And Cassandra's, at Cassandras Cafe And Deli, 15 St Marys Arcade, St Helens was also given a score of three on May 12.

It means that of St Helens's 218 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 138 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.