Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Mellor and Black Enchanted Tea Gardens, at 22 Duke Street, St Helens was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And B&B Pasta House, at 3 Stanley Street, Newton Le Willows was given a score of three on January 10.
It means that of St Helens's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 142 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.