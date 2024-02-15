Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Mellor and Black Enchanted Tea Gardens, at 22 Duke Street, St Helens was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.

And B&B Pasta House, at 3 Stanley Street, Newton Le Willows was given a score of three on January 10.

It means that of St Helens's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 142 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.