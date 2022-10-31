Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Papa John's, at Papa Johns Pizza, 56 Bridge Street, St Helens was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 23.

And Fingerpost Pizzeria, at 63-65 Higher Parr Street, St Helens was given a score of one on September 23.