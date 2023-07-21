Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Pronto Pizza, at 87 Junction Lane, St Helens was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Suttons Pizza & Kebab House, at Sutton Pizza And Kebab, 66 Peckers Hill Road, St Helens was given a score of two on June 15.