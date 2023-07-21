Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pronto Pizza, at 87 Junction Lane, St Helens was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 15.
And Suttons Pizza & Kebab House, at Sutton Pizza And Kebab, 66 Peckers Hill Road, St Helens was given a score of two on June 15.
It means that of St Helens's 175 takeaways with ratings, 65 (37%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.