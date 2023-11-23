Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Crisp E Cod, at 4 Hoghton Road, St Helens was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 18.
And Billinge Spice, at 192 Main Street, Billinge was given a score of two on October 18.
It means that of St Helens's 180 takeaways with ratings, 63 (35%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.