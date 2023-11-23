Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Crisp E Cod, at 4 Hoghton Road, St Helens was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 18.

And Billinge Spice, at 192 Main Street, Billinge was given a score of two on October 18.

It means that of St Helens's 180 takeaways with ratings, 63 (35%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.