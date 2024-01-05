Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Broad Oak Sandwich Bar, at 36 Broad Oak Road, St Helens was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 30.
And Pixis St Helens, at 31 North Road, St Helens was also given a score of two on November 30.
It means that of St Helens's 180 takeaways with ratings, 61 (34%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.