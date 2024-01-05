Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two St Helens takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Broad Oak Sandwich Bar, at 36 Broad Oak Road, St Helens was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 30.

And Pixis St Helens, at 31 North Road, St Helens was also given a score of two on November 30.

It means that of St Helens's 180 takeaways with ratings, 61 (34%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.