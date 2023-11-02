Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Toast at 149 Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: The Sheesh at 83a Duke Street, St Helens; rated on October 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: West Park Rugby Club at West Park Rugby Union Club, Prescot Road, St Helens; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Clare Chapman Catering at Clubhouse Ashton In Makerfield Golf Club, Liverpool Road, Ashton In Makerfield; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: The Oak Tree at 2-4 Crow Lane East, Newton Le Willows; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: The Vault at 9a Church Street, St Helens; rated on October 4
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Montana Mediterranean Takeaway at Montana Mediterranean Take Away, 1-3 Earle Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Caprinos Pizza at 14 North Road, St Helens; rated on July 4