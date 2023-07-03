Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Sing Faye at Sing Faye Restaurant, East Lancashire Road, St Helens; rated on June 29

    • Rated 5: Varini Cafe at 5 Rainford Road, Billinge; rated on June 27

    • Rated 5: The Preloved Project Cafe at Street Record, Vista Road, Newton Le Willows; rated on June 26

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Little Italy at 10 Ormskirk Road, Rainford; rated on June 27

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Billinge Supper Bar at 159 Main Street, Billinge; rated on June 29