Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sing Faye at Sing Faye Restaurant, East Lancashire Road, St Helens; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Varini Cafe at 5 Rainford Road, Billinge; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: The Preloved Project Cafe at Street Record, Vista Road, Newton Le Willows; rated on June 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Little Italy at 10 Ormskirk Road, Rainford; rated on June 27

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

