Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: McDonald's at Mcdonalds Restaurants Limited, Earle Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Plan Bee Community Coffee Shop at 13-15 North Road, St Helens; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: The Fort Of India at Fort Of India, 69-73 High Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: TRU ABI (Haydock Lodge) at The Tru Abi Rehabilitation Centre, 200 Ashton Road, Newton Le Willows; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: GDK at 2 Highpoint, St Helens; rated on January 9
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Newtown Fish Bar at 167 Cambridge Road, St Helens; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Pizza Chef at Pizza Chef Ltd, 25 Baldwin Street, St Helens; rated on January 10