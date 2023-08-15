Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Oven Door at The Oven Door Cafe, East Lancashire Road, Haydock; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Nirvana Coffee Shop at 62 Lowfield Lane, St Helens; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Downall Green Independent Methodist Church at Independent Methodist Church, Victoria Road, Ashton In Makerfield; rated on July 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Griffin Inn at The Griffin Inn, 184 Warrington Road, Bold Heath; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Inglenook Farm (Events) at Inglenook Farm, Moss Nook Lane, Rainford; rated on August 2

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: The Taste Hut at 8a Market Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on August 1