Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Directors Lounge at 30-32 Barrow Street, St Helens; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Bold Heath Garden Centre at Mill Lane, Bold Heath, Widnes; rated on July 11
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Newton Fish Bar at 66 Crown Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on July 17