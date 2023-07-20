Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three St Helens establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Directors Lounge at 30-32 Barrow Street, St Helens; rated on July 14

    • Rated 5: Bold Heath Garden Centre at Mill Lane, Bold Heath, Widnes; rated on July 11

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Newton Fish Bar at 66 Crown Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on July 17