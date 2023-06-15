Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three St Helens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Nando's at Nandos, Chalon Way West, St Helens; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: The Range at The Range Home And Leisure, Chalon Way West, St Helens; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at The Range Home And Leisure, Chalon Way West, St Helens; rated on June 8
It means that of St Helens's 217 similar establishments with ratings, 138 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.