Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three St Helens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Nando's at Nandos, Chalon Way West, St Helens; rated on June 8

    • Rated 5: The Range at The Range Home And Leisure, Chalon Way West, St Helens; rated on June 8

    • Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at The Range Home And Leisure, Chalon Way West, St Helens; rated on June 8

    It means that of St Helens's 217 similar establishments with ratings, 138 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.