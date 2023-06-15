Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three St Helens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of St Helens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nando's at Nandos, Chalon Way West, St Helens; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: The Range at The Range Home And Leisure, Chalon Way West, St Helens; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at The Range Home And Leisure, Chalon Way West, St Helens; rated on June 8