Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Verona Kitchen & Bar Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 51 High Street, Newton Le Willows was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 9.
And Captain Cook, a takeaway at 17-19 Baldwin Street, St Helens was also given a score of five on September 15.