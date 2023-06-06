Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
The Junction, a pub, bar or nightclub at News Lane, Rainford was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 1.

And Diegos, a takeaway at 38 Ormskirk Street, St Helens was also given a score of five on May 11.