Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Apres Tree Bar at Rainford's Christmas Trees at Catchdale Moss Farm, Catchdale Moss Lane, Eccleston; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Leo’s Restaurant Bar and Grill at Evins Diner And Cocktail Bar, Branchway, Haydock, St Helens; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: AIMIA Foods Canteen at Staff Canteen Aimia Foods, Penny Lane, Haydock; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Costa Coffee Tesco Store, Bellerophon Way, Haydock; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Newton Family and Community Centre at Newton Le Willows Family And Community Centre, Park Road South, Newton Le Willows; rated on October 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Blackbrook Road, St Helens; rated on April 25

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: