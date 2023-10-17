Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven St Helens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Apres Tree Bar at Rainford's Christmas Trees at Catchdale Moss Farm, Catchdale Moss Lane, Eccleston; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Leo’s Restaurant Bar and Grill at Evins Diner And Cocktail Bar, Branchway, Haydock, St Helens; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: AIMIA Foods Canteen at Staff Canteen Aimia Foods, Penny Lane, Haydock; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Costa Coffee Tesco Store, Bellerophon Way, Haydock; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Newton Family and Community Centre at Newton Le Willows Family And Community Centre, Park Road South, Newton Le Willows; rated on October 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Blackbrook Road, St Helens; rated on April 25
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Chip Pan at The Chip Pan, 70 Station Road, Ashton In Makerfield; rated on October 9