Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six St Helens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of St Helens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Rainford Deli at 14 Ormskirk Road, Rainford; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Crownway Community Centre at Crown Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: The Taste Hut at 20 Oxford Street, Newton Le Willows; rated on January 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bottle & Glass at Bottle And Glass Inn, St Helens Road, Rainford; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Gerard Arms at Gerard Arms Hotel, Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green; rated on February 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: