'Inadequate' rating for care service in St Helens
A social care service in St Helens has been given a negative score after being inspected.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Information from the CQC reveals Cera Prescot was awarded an 'inadequate' rating after an inspection on August 3. The rating was published on October 11.
An 'inadequate' score means a service is severely underperforming, and normally results in it being placed under special measures by the CQC, with further checks being carried out.