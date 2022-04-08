Mersey Care Trust cares for 18 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Mersey Care Trust was caring for 18 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was down from 22 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 13% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 16.

Across England there were 16,552 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 319 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Mersey Care Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 80% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 32%.