No more deaths recorded in St Helens

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 783 people had died in the area by April 20 – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 29,905 deaths recorded across the North West.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 4 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 190,609 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 20.