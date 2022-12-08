One in eight Bridgewater Community Healthcare A&E patients wait longer than four hours

One in eight patients needing A&E care at Bridgewater Community Healthcare waited longer than four hours to be dealt with last month, figures show.

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

NHS guidance states that 95% of patients attending accident and emergency departments should be admitted to hospital, transferred elsewhere or discharged within four hours.

But Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust fell behind that target in May, when just 87% of the 3,690 attendances at A&E departments were dealt with within four hours, according to figures from NHS England.

It means 13% of patients needing A&E care at Bridgewater Community Healthcare waited longer than four to be seen last month, in line with 13% in April, and up from 7% in May 2021.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises​​.

At Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:

In November:

There were 179 booked appointments, up from 146 in October

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in October:

The median time to treatment was 57 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

