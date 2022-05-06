One more death recorded in St Helens

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in St Helens.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:25 pm

The dashboard shows 661 people had died in the area by May 6 (Friday) – up from 660 on Thursday.

They were among 24,572 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 153,224 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 6 (Friday) – up from 153,021 on Thursday.