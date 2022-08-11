One more death recorded in St Helens

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:21 am

A total of 697 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 696 a week previously.

They were among 25,936 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.

    A total of 162,550 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 161,560 last week.