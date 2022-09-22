Register
One more death recorded in St Helens

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 4:19 pm

A total of 708 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 22 (Thursday) – up from 707 a week previously.

They were among 26,535 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.

    A total of 166,228 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 22 (Thursday) – up from 165,806 last week.