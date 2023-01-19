One more death recorded in St Helens
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the last two weeks in St Helens.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
49 minutes ago
A total of 747 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 19 (Thursday) – up from 746 on January 12.
They were among 28,261 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.
A total of 179,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 19 (Thursday) – up from 178,133 a fortnight ago.