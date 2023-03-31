Register
One more death recorded in St Helens

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:35 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.



The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 770 people had died in the area by March 16 – up from 769 on the week before.

They were among 29,319 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 30 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 186,971 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 16.