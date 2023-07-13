Record number of workers resigned from their posts at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

The number of NHS workers who left their jobs at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust last year hit a 10-year high, new figures show.

File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. A combination of a lack of midwives, increasing obesity levels and women having babies when they are older, is putting pressure on maternity care, according to a new report from the Royal College of Midwives (RCM). Issue date: Wednesday July 12, 2023.

The number of NHS workers who left their jobs at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust last year hit a 10-year high, new figures show.

Experts suggest the aftermath of the pandemic, and an increase in people taking deferred retirement may be contributing to the rise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NHS Digital figures show around 160 people resigned from their posts at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, with 65 nurses and health visitors choosing to leave their jobs in the year to March.

Most Popular

In total, approximately 215 staff members left their jobs in 2022-23, a 23% increase on the 175 who left in 2020-21, during the height of the pandemic.

The figures cover medical and administration staff and are rounded to the nearest five. A resignation does not necessarily mean the staff member has left the NHS altogether, as the numbers also include any promotions and relocations.

In the last year, approximately five doctors left their roles at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers part of the NHS Confederation, said: “There is a sense that staff who deferred retirement due to the pandemic and its recovery are now choosing to enact their plans, and there is also undoubtedly significant numbers of staff moving between organisations to pursue financial and career opportunities.”

Trusts across England saw 222,690 workers leaving their roles in the NHS between 2022-23, 63% of whom resigned.

The remainder left for other reasons, such as retirement, dismissal or reaching the end of their fixed contract.

These figures emerge as the NHS enters its 75th year and is facing intense pressure due to record demand for care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ellie Orton OBE, chief executive at NHS Charities Together, said: “In addition to the aftermath of Covid-19 – including ever-increasing waitlists, long hours and public scrutiny – many roles can take a substantial physical and mental toll.”

Mr Mortimer said the new workforce plan challenges NHS organisations to improve working environments across their services and teams.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said the first ever NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, backed by over £2.4 billion government funding, will deliver the biggest training expansion in NHS history and recruit and retain hundreds of thousands more staff over the next 15 years.

They added: “We know that if we are to build a stronger, healthier NHS for the long-term with patients at its centre, it is vital to have the workforce to support it.

Advertisement

Advertisement