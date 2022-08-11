Rise in visits to A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month

More patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 3,946 patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in July.
That was a rise of 1% on the 3,912 visits recorded during June, but 25% lower than the 5,239 patients seen in July 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 2,442 visits to A&E departments run by Bridgewater Community Healthcare.
All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.
At Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:
In July:
There were 184 booked appointments, up from 113 in June
96% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:
The median time to treatment was 57 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 12% of patients left before being treated