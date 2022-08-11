Rise in visits to A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 3,946 patients visited A&E at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in July.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a rise of 1% on the 3,912 visits recorded during June, but 25% lower than the 5,239 patients seen in July 2021.

Most Popular

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 2,442 visits to A&E departments run by Bridgewater Community Healthcare.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

At Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:

In July:

There were 184 booked appointments, up from 113 in June

96% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:

The median time to treatment was 57 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times