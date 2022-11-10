Rise in visits to minor injury units at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month

More patients visited minor injury units at Bridgewater Community Healthcare last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 3,799 patients visited minor injury units at Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in October.

That was a rise of 10% on the 3,441 visits recorded during September, but 27% lower than the 5,218 patients seen in October 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 2,641 visits to minor injury units run by Bridgewater Community Healthcare.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.

At Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:

In October:

There were 146 booked appointments, down from 165 in September

93% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:

The median time to treatment was 59 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

