Road closures: eight for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Tuesday May 12th 2020

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm January 3 to 6am January 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade on behalf of Costain.

• M62, from 8pm January 8 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, J8 to J7 - lane closure for drainage.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M58, from 9pm January 9 to 6am January 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M62, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M62, from 9pm January 11 to 5am January 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to 8 lane closures and slip road closures due to drainage works.

• M62, from 9pm January 12 to 5am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J8 to J7 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• A580, from 9pm January 16 to 6am January 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M62, from 9pm January 18 to 5am February 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions J8 to J9 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

