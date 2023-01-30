Road closures: eight for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around St Helens will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M62, from 9pm January 29 to 5am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 9 to junction 8 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• A580, from 9pm January 23 to 6am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M62, from 9pm January 18 to 5am February 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions J8 to J9 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 9pm January 30 to 5am January 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 8 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for drainage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A580, from 9pm January 30 to 6am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M62, from 9pm February 2 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - Lane closure for drainage.

• M62, from 9pm February 3 to 5am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to 8 lane closures and slip road closures due to drainage works.

• A580, from 9pm February 13 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.