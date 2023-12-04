Road closures: five for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around St Helens will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A580, from 9pm December 4 to 6am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• M57, from 9pm December 4 to 5am December 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
• M62, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J8 - carriageway closure for electrical works.
• M62, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.