Road closures: five for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm January 30 to 6am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M62, from 9pm January 18 to 5am February 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions J8 to J9 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A580, from 9pm February 13 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M62, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J8 to J6 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A580, from 9pm February 20 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.