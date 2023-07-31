Road closures: four for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around St Helens will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around St Helens will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A580, from 9pm July 31 to 5am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 23 to junction 23 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• M62, from 9pm August 8 to 5am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, six to 7 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

• M62, from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J7 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.