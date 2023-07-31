Register
Road closures: four for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around St Helens will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:46 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

    And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A580, from 9pm July 31 to 5am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 23 to junction 23 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

    M62, from 9pm August 8 to 5am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, six to 7 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

    M62, from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J7 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.