Road closures: four for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around St Helens will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 9pm August 8 to 5am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, six to 7 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade.
• M62, from 9pm August 15 to 5am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J8 to J9 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
• M57, from 9pm August 18 to 5am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J7 - carriageway closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.