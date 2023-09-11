Road closures: four for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around St Helens will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around St Helens will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M62, from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, seven to 8 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.