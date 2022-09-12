Road closures: four for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M58, from 9pm September 5 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M6, from 9pm August 20 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M58, from 9pm September 19 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M6, from 9pm September 26 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.