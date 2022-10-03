Road closures: four for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm September 26 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M6, from 9pm August 20 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M57, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J7 - carriageway closure for White Lining/Road Markings.