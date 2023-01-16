Road closures: four for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A580, from 9pm January 16 to 6am January 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M62, from 9pm January 18 to 5am February 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions J8 to J9 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 9pm January 29 to 5am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 9 to junction 8 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M62, from 9pm January 30 to 5am January 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 8 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for drainage.