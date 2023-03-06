Road closures: four for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 9pm March 8 to 5am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 7 to 8 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A580, from 9pm March 13 to 7am March 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M62, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - lane closure for communications.

• A580, from 9pm March 20 to 7am March 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.