Road closures: four for St Helens drivers this week

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A580, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

    A580, from 9pm April 17 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 23 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

    A580, from 9pm March 25 to 5am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

    And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

    A580, from 9pm April 24 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.