Road closures: nine for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around St Helens will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A580, from 9pm May 22 to 6am May 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade on behalf of Costain.

• M62, from midnight, May 25 to 11.59pm June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, jct seven - 8.

• M62, from 9pm May 30 to 5am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J8 - carriageway closure for drainage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M58, from 9pm May 30 to 6am June 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade on behalf of Costain.

• M62, from 9pm May 31 to 5am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 8 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M62, from 9pm June 1 to 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - Lane closure for drainage.

• M62, from 9pm June 2 to 5am June 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to 8 lane closures and slip road closures due to drainage works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M62, from 9pm June 3 to 5am June 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 9 to junction 8 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• A580, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.