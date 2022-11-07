Road closures: one for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M6, from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.