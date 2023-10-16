Road closures: seven for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around St Helens will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around St Helens will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A580, from 9pm October 9 to 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A580, from 9pm October 18 to 5am October 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 23 to junction 23 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M62, from 9pm October 25 to 5am October 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J8 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M62, from 9pm October 26 to 5am October 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 8 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M62, from 9pm October 27 to 5am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, jct seven to 8 lane closures and slip road closures due to drainage works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M62, from 9pm October 28 to 5am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 9 to 8 - lane closures and slip road closures for drainage.