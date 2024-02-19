Road closures: six for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around St Helens will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm June 8 2023 to 6am May 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 8pm February 19 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions M62, junction 6 to M62, junction 7 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M62, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A580, from 9pm February 26 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M62, from 8pm February 29 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, seven to 8 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A580, from 9pm March 4 to 6am March 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.