Road closures: six for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8.30pm March 20 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 - eight lane closures due to barrier repairs.

• M62, from 8.30pm March 13 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, J7 to J9 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 8pm March 23 to 6am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J9 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M58, from 9pm March 28 to 6am April 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 22 - 26 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

• M62, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, J6 to J7 - Lane closure for communications.