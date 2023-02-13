Road closures: six for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 8pm February 13 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• A580, from 9pm February 13 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M62, from 8pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, J8 to J7 - hard shoulder closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• M62, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J8 to J6 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A580, from 9pm February 20 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• A580, from 9pm February 27 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.